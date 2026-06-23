HeadlinesNews

Moto taxi rider robs man in Antipolo; ₱470K jewelry stolen

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Manila Bulletin File Photo)

Police are searching for a motorcycle taxi rider who carried out a robbery hold‑up in Antipolo City on June 22.

According to reports, the suspect was riding a motorcycle bearing the logo of a well-known motorcycle taxi company along Marcos Highway near SM Downtown, Brgy. Mayamot, when he stopped to buy fruit from a roadside vendor.

Moments later, he approached a 29‑year‑old resident identified as “Josh,” declared a hold‑up, and pointed a firearm at him.

The suspect forcibly took a gold necklace worth ₱250,000 and two gold bracelets valued at ₱220,000 before fleeing on his motorcycle toward Masinag Intersection.

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a half‑face helmet, black pants, and black rubber shoes.

The getaway vehicle was identified as a Yamaha NMAX with a plate number beginning in NE2.

Police investigators are now conducting backtracking operations and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the motorcycle taxi rider and pursue the case. (Selena Atun)

 

3 killed in QC brawls
1 patay, 21 sugatan sa birthday explosion
No SSS increase yet
NBA: Westbrook ties Wilt’s feat
‘Bikoy’ linked Aquino gov’t to drugs trade in 2016 – Sotto
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Denice Zamboanga lets go ONE Atomweight MMA world title, welcomes motherhood
Next Article FootGolf guns for mainstream rise as Caliraya Springs hosts first tourney

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

FootGolf guns for mainstream rise as Caliraya Springs hosts first tourney
golf Sports
Denice Zamboanga lets go ONE Atomweight MMA world title, welcomes motherhood
MMA Sports
Canadian child abuse suspect nabbed in Pangasinan
Headlines News
Missing child found, Sputnik gangman held in Manila
Headlines News