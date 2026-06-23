Moto taxi rider robs man in Antipolo; ₱470K jewelry stolen

Police are searching for a motorcycle taxi rider who carried out a robbery hold‑up in Antipolo City on June 22.

According to reports, the suspect was riding a motorcycle bearing the logo of a well-known motorcycle taxi company along Marcos Highway near SM Downtown, Brgy. Mayamot, when he stopped to buy fruit from a roadside vendor.

Moments later, he approached a 29‑year‑old resident identified as “Josh,” declared a hold‑up, and pointed a firearm at him.

The suspect forcibly took a gold necklace worth ₱250,000 and two gold bracelets valued at ₱220,000 before fleeing on his motorcycle toward Masinag Intersection.

Witnesses described the suspect as wearing a half‑face helmet, black pants, and black rubber shoes.

The getaway vehicle was identified as a Yamaha NMAX with a plate number beginning in NE2.

Police investigators are now conducting backtracking operations and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the motorcycle taxi rider and pursue the case. (Selena Atun)