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Mom slams baby dead in Davao

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

Police arrested a woman in Barangay Tres de Mayo, Digos City, Davao del Sur, after her one-month-old baby boy died in a suspected parricide incident on June 21.

According to Digos City Police, neighbors reported hearing the infant crying persistently from the suspect’s home, prompting them to check on the situation.

Witnesses said the mother appeared visibly distressed and agitated before allegedly choking the child.

Residents tried to intervene, but authorities said the suspect, in a state of apparent emotional turmoil, allegedly slammed the baby against the side of a bed, causing fatal injuries.

Responding officers immediately apprehended the mother and placed her under custody for documentation and legal procedures.

Police noted that she is believed to be suffering from a mental health condition.

A parricide case is being prepared for filing through inquest proceedings, while investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. (Mandie Asejo)

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