3 students killed, 7 others hurt in Tacloban school attack; teen suspects nabbed

By Marie Tonette-Marticio and Aaron Recuenco

TACLOBAN CITY – A shooting inside San Jose National High School on Monday morning, June 22, left three students dead and seven others injured, most of them Grade 9 learners.

Police confirmed that the attack was carried out by two teenage suspects, both classmates of the victims. One of the suspects, a 15‑year‑old Grade 9 student classified as a Child in Conflict with the Law, was arrested inside the school.

The second suspect was later captured in a follow‑up operation. Authorities seized two handguns—a revolver and a 9mm pistol—from the minors.

The incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. while classes were ongoing, caused panic among students and teachers as gunfire erupted inside the campus.

Police forces were immediately deployed to secure the area, while additional personnel have been stationed to ensure safety in the community.

The Department of Education (DepEd) strongly condemned the attack, extending condolences to the families of those killed and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

DepEd said it is mobilizing assistance for the victims’ families, including medical aid and psychosocial support, and is coordinating closely with law enforcement to maintain security.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the shooting, with jealousy and personal disputes among the possible angles.

DepEd emphasized that the incident is being treated as a high‑alert situation and urged the public to respect the privacy of the children involved while allowing authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry.