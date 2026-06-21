Baterbonia’s teammates join De La Salle Zobel

By MARK REY MONTEJO

From blue to green.

Four players from Ateneo de Manila University high school program have decided to decommit from the Blue Eagles and transfer to De La Salle Zobel, coach Jess Evangelio announced on his social media post Saturday, June 20.

Evangelio said that four of his players in Macky Peligrino, Rhysus Bajentin, Matt Cayetano, and JM Sanoria are moving from Katipunan to the Muntinlupa-based squad for the upcoming UAAP Season 89.

“It is with great pride and gratitude that I finally confirm that our boys will be joining La Salle Zobel as they begin an exciting new chapter in their basketball and academic journey,” coach Jess wrote.

“We are truly thankful to La Salle Zobel for opening its doors and providing them with the opportunity to grow not only as athletes, but also as students and young men of character. Your trust and belief in their potential mean so much to all of us,” he added.

The four said players were all part of Davao Region’s historic championship in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Laoag where the late Rene Baterbonia was named as Most Valuable Player.

Last June 8, Baterbonia and Divine Adili died in a drowning incident in Dipaculao, Aurora

An hour later, Evangelio shared a photo of the four rising stars with Gilas Pilipinas and Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.