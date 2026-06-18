US bares defensive fangs, mauls Czechia

The USA stymied the Czechia hitters in a breezy 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 victory on Thursday, June 18, in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League at the Philsports Arena.

Chiaka Ogbogu anchored the US defense with six of their 12 blocks, powering their fifth win in six outings to stay firmly on track for the finals of the FIVB’s premier annual international competition.

Jordan Thompson again showed the way in scoring for the USA, delivering 15 points on 14 attacks and a block, while Ogbogu and Logan Eggleston had 11 points each.

The USA has yet to drop a set in two matches in the VNL Pasig City leg presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The stellar net defense translated to a huge difference in attacks for the USA over the Czechs, 40-27.

No Czech player reached double figures, with Magdalena Jehlarova coming up with nine points, while Ela Koulisiani and Monika Brancuska scored seven each.

Czechia absorbed its third loss in six matches and second straight in the Pasig City leg. They try to stop the bleeding when they take on Philippine fan favorite Japan on Friday.

The USA gets a break on Friday before taking on world No. 1 and defending champion Italy on Saturday.