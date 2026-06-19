Eala upsets world No. 2 Rybakina, punches ticket to Berlin Open quarters

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala slayed a giant in world No. 2 Elena Rybakina with a stunning 7-5,6-4 victory to storm into the quarterfinals of the 2026 Berlin Open in Germany early Friday, June 19 (Philippine time).

The Filipino wilcard weathered Rybakina’s booming serves and steadily found her rhythm against the former Wimbledon champion en route to one of the biggest victories of her young career.

The triumph set up the 21-year-old Eala a quarters date with sixth seed Elina Svitolina, who earlier routed Eva Lys, 6-3, 6-2.

The second-seeded Rybakina asserted control early, firing six aces and racing to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, but Eala refused to back down, rattling off three straight games highlighted by a crucial break of serve in the seventh game to level the set at 4-all.

Rybakina briefly regained the upperhand by taking it 5-4, but Eala responded in emphatic fashion, winning the next three games to complete a stunning comeback and seize the opening set.

Brimming with confidence, Eala carried that momentum into the second set by holding serve and breaking the Kazakh star in the third game to seize a 2-1 lead and stay in control the rest of the way.