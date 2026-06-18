Scorzato seizes solo lead after second-round 66 at Luisita

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

TARLAC CITY — Franco Scorzato surged to the top of the leaderboard with a sizzling six-under-par 66 to seize the solo lead after two rounds in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here on Thursday, June 18.

The 23-year-old Argentine bounced back from bogeys on Nos. 5 and 10 with eight birdies to card a two-round total of 134 following an opening-round 68.

He finished one stroke ahead of Japan’s Naoki Sekito and Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-hung, who shot 69 and 70, respectively, for similar 135s.

Overnight leader Thomas Plumb plummeted for a share of eighth, trailing by four shots after sputtering a 74 for 138.

Macau’s Kelvin Si was at solo fourth after firing 70 for 136 despite failing to make any putts.

“Today, I left a lot of approach shots, like 10 to 15 feet, and I think I missed all of them. Hopefully I can make some tomorrow,” said Si.

Fifteen Filipino made it to the cut, including Sean Ramos, who carded a 71 for 139, and amateur Shinichi Suzuki, who posted a 72 for 140 along with Rupert Zaragosa (70) and three-time Asian Tour champion Angelo Que (70).

The 18-year-old Suzuki, who is coming off a runner-up finish at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Junior World Championship in Indonesia, is making the most out of his stint playing against the pros in his second ADT event.

“As an amateur, it’s great to play with all the pros and the professionals this week, especially the best in the region,” said Suzuki, winner of the ICTSI Mt. Malarayat Junior PGT Championship last April.

“Playing with someone who’s a lot better than you, has a lot of experience than you, and playing better than them on the first day is something that could see which level I am at as an amateur,” he added.

Other Filipinos who made the cut in this $100,000 tournament are Enrico Gallardo (70), Russel Bautista (71) and Fidel Concepcion (73) with similar 141s; amateur Rico Daniel See (70), Art Arbole (71), Randy Garalde (72) and James Ryan Lam (74) with 142s; Reymon Jaraula (73) and Clyde Mondilla (73) with 143s; and Keanu Jahns (73) and Jeffren Lumbo (76) with 144s.