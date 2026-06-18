Palace denies claims of using ICC vs Duterte allies

By Argyll Geducos

Malacañang has rejected allegations that the Marcos administration is weaponizing the International Criminal Court (ICC) against political opponents, stressing that the cases before the tribunal stemmed from complaints filed by Filipinos as early as 2017.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro dismissed claims made by Rep. Paolo Duterte, who alleged that ICC warrants may have been issued against Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go and two former police officers.

Castro emphasized that the administration is not behind the cases, noting: “May kaso na kapwa nating Pilipino ang nagsampa laban sa mga diumanong pang-aabuso patungkol sa EJK. Pilipino rin po ang nagsampa ng kaso… So hindi ito wine-weaponize.”

She underscored that the ICC operates independently and that the complaints were filed years before the current administration.

Castro added that the complainants simply sought accountability and justice.

While reiterating that any valid ICC warrant remains legally binding, Castro did not confirm whether new warrants had been issued.

The ICC continues to investigate alleged crimes against humanity linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-illegal drugs campaign, focusing on incidents that occurred while the Philippines was still a member of the Rome Statute.