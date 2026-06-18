Fil-Japanese amateur holding his ground against pros

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

TARLAC CITY – Filipino-Japanese amateur Shinichi Suzuki is making the most out of his stint in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open after a decent even-par 72 in the second round at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here on Thursday, June 18.

The 18-year-old national team member posted a two-round total of 140 following an opening-round 68, leaving him six strokes behind clubhouse leader Franco Scorzato of Argentina, who fired a six-under-par 66 for a 134 aggregate.

“As an amateur, it’s great to play with all the pros and the professionals this week, especially the best in the region,” said Suzuki, who is competing in only his Asian Development Tour (ADT) event.

“Playing with someone who’s a lot better than you, has a lot of experience than you, and playing better than them on the first day is something that could see which level I am at as an amateur,” added Suzuki, winner of the ICTSI Mt. Malarayat Junior PGT Championship last April.

Having played the Luisita layout since he was 14, Suzuki carried the confidence from his strong opening-round performance into the second day. He was in fine form on the front nine, collecting four birdies including three straight from No. 7, before running into trouble over the closing stretch.

“On the back nine, I kind of slowed down a bit. I feel like I didn’t stay in the present at the back nine and I was looking too forward in the future,” he said.

His momentum faded after a three-putt bogey on the 13th, a double bogey on the 17th after finding the water, and another bogey on the 18th despite having just 110 yards left into the green.

“Four-under on the front nine is such a huge momentum booster, but I didn’t stay in the present at the back nine. I should have just played conservative maybe, but that’s how golf is,” Suzuki said.

Suzuki was tied at 140 with three-time Asian Tour champion Angelo Que and Rupert Zaragosa, who both shot a 70.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-hung stayed within striking distance after a second-round 70 for a 135 total, while Macau’s Kelvin Si also carded a 70 for 136.

Australian Darcy Breteron fired a 67 for a 137 aggregate, while Malaysia’s Galven Green shot a 69 for 138.

First-round leader Thomas Plumb of England staggered with a 74, dropping into a tie with Green at 138.