Ice pick-wielding man shot dead after attacking cop in Muntinlupa

A man armed with an ice pick was shot and killed by responding police officers during a violent confrontation in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, on Tuesday night, June 16.

Reports said police were called at 7:45 p.m. after the suspect began causing havoc by throwing stones outside an apartelle along National Road.

When officers arrived, the man hurled a rock at their patrol car, shattering the windshield and injuring one officer. The suspect then lunged at the wounded officer, attempting to stab him with an ice pick.

Another officer immediately drew his firearm and shot the suspect to stop the attack.

The suspect, though injured, tried to flee but was subdued and taken to Muntinlupa City Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the wounded officer is receiving treatment at the Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH) in Camp Crame.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident. (Selena Atun)