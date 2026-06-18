HeadlinesNews

Ice pick-wielding man shot dead after attacking cop in Muntinlupa

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The blood-stained interior of a police car after an ice pick–wielding man hurled a rock at the vehicle, smashing its window and injuring an officer in Muntinlupa City. (Photo from NCRPO)

A man armed with an ice pick was shot and killed by responding police officers during a violent confrontation in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City, on Tuesday night, June 16.

Reports said police were called at 7:45 p.m. after the suspect began causing havoc by throwing stones outside an apartelle along National Road.

When officers arrived, the man hurled a rock at their patrol car, shattering the windshield and injuring one officer. The suspect then lunged at the wounded officer, attempting to stab him with an ice pick.

Another officer immediately drew his firearm and shot the suspect to stop the attack.

The suspect, though injured, tried to flee but was subdued and taken to Muntinlupa City Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the wounded officer is receiving treatment at the Philippine National Police General Hospital (PNPGH) in Camp Crame.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident. (Selena Atun)

 

‘Misters’ top picks
TRAGIC LOSS: PNP official among dead in Washington plane crash
World offers support, sympathy to Lebanon
‘Game ng Bayan’ to go off the air
The ‘gambler’ in Echo
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article PNP: No info yet on alleged ICC warrants vs Bong Go, 2 others

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PNP: No info yet on alleged ICC warrants vs Bong Go, 2 others
Headlines News
Man nabbed for sexually assaulting 18-year-old partner in Mandaluyong
Headlines News
Kane ties England’s feat for World Cup goals in 4-2 win against Croatia
Football Sports
Marcos, Putin push to strengthen PH-Russia ties
Headlines News