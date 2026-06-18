Fire tears through QC condo, reaches 3rd alarm

By Trixee Rosel

A fire struck a condominium building in Barangay Bagumbayan, Quezon City, on Thursday morning, June 18, quickly escalating to a third alarm as thick smoke engulfed the condominium and forced residents to rush out in panic.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire was first reported at around 6:53 a.m. as a rubbish fire, prompting an initial first alarm. Firefighters immediately responded to the scene.

Fire suppression operations were swiftly launched as the blaze intensified, prompting authorities to raise the alarm level while ensuring the safe evacuation of residents from the building.

Residents were promptly ushered out amid heavy smoke, while responders secured the area and checked for possible casualties.

A resident identified as Aileen Caspillo-Nunag told Manila Bulletin that the fire appeared to have started from the lower portion of the building, particularly in the condominium’s garbage storage area.

The fire was declared fire out at 10:07 a.m., according to Fire Senior Supt. Roberto Samillano Jr., Quezon City District fire marshal.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire, the extent of damage, and possible injuries as investigation continues.