‘Big one’ readiness tested in Metro Manila earthquake drills

By Diann Calucin and Hannah Nicol

Thousands of government workers, first responders, and residents across Metro Manila participated in a massive simultaneous earthquake drill on Thursday, June 18, as local government units (LGUs) and law enforcement agencies tested their preparedness for the feared “Big One”.

At exactly 9 a.m., sirens wailed across the City of Manila, triggering immediate evacuation protocols at Manila City Hall and the Manila Police District (MPD) headquarters.

The exercise served as a critical test of government readiness for a potential major earthquake, ensuring that public servants and first responders can carry out swift, organized, and lifesaving actions during emergencies.

In Manila, the drill focused on post-evacuation operations. Personnel from the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department conducted a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) across offices within the city hall complex.

Safety engineers and disaster risk officers inspected structural integrity, exit routes, and facility conditions before allowing employees to return to work.

Simultaneously, MPD personnel carried out the standard five phases of the drill: alarm, response, evacuation, assembly, and headcount—to ensure accountability and operational readiness.

Schools also took part in the exercise, with students and staff of Araullo High School in Manila practicing the “duck, cover, and hold” protocol during the 2nd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill. Students of Araullo High School practice the “duck, cover, and hold” protocol during the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill.

In Quezon City, the local government used the drill to test direct communication links between responders and police units.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office led the city hall exercise, which included day care pupils from the Child Development Center alongside employees.

At Camp Karingal, Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio led the drill with the Bureau of Fire Protection, emphasizing the importance of psychological readiness and discipline during disasters.

Across the northern Metro Manila cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela, the exercise centered on community-level preparedness.

Caloocan officials pushed for increased awareness in residential areas, while Navotas and Valenzuela mobilized public school sectors and city hall personnel.

In Malabon, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval turned over an Emergency Disaster Box containing protective gear, rescue tools, medical supplies, and lighting equipment to the Schools Division Office at Panghulo Elementary School.

She said recent seismic activity should serve as a reminder for the public to remain vigilant and prepared at all times.

The Eastern Police District conducted a synchronized multi-city drill at its headquarters in Pasig City, involving stations from Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina, and San Juan, along with the District Mobile Force Battalion.

The exercise, held in coordination with the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Pasig City DRRMO, concluded with a post-drill assessment to identify gaps and improve response coordination.

In Makati City, the Bureau of Fire Protection led simulations in high-density urban settings, with personnel from corporate and government offices practicing evacuation procedures in high-rise buildings.

Authorities stressed that such drills are essential in improving response time and ensuring that both workers and residents can follow safety protocols effectively during real emergencies.

In Taguig City, barangay officials, school personnel, and health workers joined the drill, including those from Barangay North Daang Hari, Daanghari Elementary School, and the North Daang Hari Health Center.

Officials said the activity forms part of efforts to strengthen community awareness and improve the capacity of residents and frontline workers to respond to earthquakes and other emergencies.

In Parañaque City, the local government’s Disaster Control Group conducted the drill at the Parañaque City Hall, with participating offices taking part to enhance communication, coordination, and emergency response procedures.

In Pasay City, the Department of Education–Schools Division Office of Pasay also joined the nationwide drill to promote safety among its personnel.

The activity was led by the SDO Pasay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management team under Project Development Officer II Bayani H. Litusquen, and included the proper execution of safety protocols, coordinated response, and orderly evacuation procedures, with support from the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Officials said findings from the drill will be used to fine-tune disaster response systems and strengthen coordination among agencies, stressing that sustained preparedness efforts remain crucial as Metro Manila braces for the possibility of the long-feared “Big One.”