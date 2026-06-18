Caloocan demolishes Bataan; Rizal topples Quezon City

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo unleashed a strong finishing kick to trounce the Bataan Risers, 100-81, on Wednesday, June 17, and tighten its grip on the North division lead in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

Bataan moved to within 80-86, but Jeff Manday drilled in a triple to trigger a 14-1 spurt that raised Caloocan’s record to 13-1, widening its gap against reigning national champion Abra Solid North (10-1) and San Juan (9-1) in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

Dom Escobar presided over Caloocan’s romp with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Manday, who tallied 18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.

Other Batang Kankaloo who shone were Jammer Jamito, with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, Chris Bitoon, with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, and Kymani Ladi, with 10 points, highlighted by an alley oop dunk that pushed Caloocan ahead, 83-72.

Jamito followed suit with a one-handed slam that sealed the outcome, 95-80, with 1 minute and 36 seconds left.

Bataan, which skidded to 5-8, got 20 points, laced with five triples, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, from Hubert Cani; 16 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds from Alfred Flores, 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists from Tutoy Ramirez, and 11 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists from Chris Javier.

A triple by Flores pushed Bataan ahead, 20-18, after the first quarter.

Harvey Pagsanjan bunched five points against two free throws by Robbi Darang padded Caloocan’s lead to 46-35 at halftime.

Rizal bests Quezon City

Rizal XentroMall built a big lead and used it as a buffer to subdue Quezon City, 90-80, in the second game and rise to 7-6.

JP Maguliano posted 19 points and 9 rebounds for the Rizal Golden Coolers and was chosen the best player over Billy Robles, with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

The 6-foot-4 Maguliano, the former star of the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, drew help from Mark Yee, with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists; Billy Robles, with 13 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals; Jolo Mendoza, with 11 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds; and AJ Coronel, with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Quezon City skidded to 7-6 despite Kobe Monje’s 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, and Rey Publico, with 11 points and 3 rebounds.

The tournament returns to the Batangas City Complex on Thursday, featuring games between San Juan and Pasig at 4 p.m., Marikina and Quezon Province at 6 p.m., and Batangas and Sarangani at 8 p.m.