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San Juan gears up for Wattah Wattah 2026

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announce final preparations, security measures, traffic management plans, and major activities for the celebration of Wattah Wattah Festival 2026 during a press conference held in San Juan City on Thursday, June 18. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Richielyn Canlas

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced that preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Wattah Wattah Festival on June 24, with the city once again designating a “Basaan Zone” to ensure a safe and orderly celebration.

The zone will cover Pinaglabanan Street between N. Domingo and P. Guevarra Streets, including the Pinaglabanan Shrine Complex and city hall grounds, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zamora reminded residents that water-dousing activities are strictly prohibited outside the designated area under City Ordinance No. 14.

Police units will be deployed to enforce rules, while violators face fines of ₱5,000.

Prohibited activities include using dirty water, throwing harmful objects like water bombs or bottles, forcibly opening vehicles, and unauthorized use of fire trucks or high-pressure sprayers.

Additional preparations include road closures around Pinaglabanan Street starting June 23 for the parade, and a liquor ban from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 24.

Penalties for violations range from fines to imprisonment, with minors turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development office.

Zamora stressed that the measures aim to protect residents and visitors while preserving the tradition of water-dousing, which reenacts the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist.

“Our people deserve a peaceful, safe, and organized celebration,” he said.

 

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