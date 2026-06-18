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₱408K shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust; 2 arrested

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Two men were arrested for illegal drugs in Barangay Rosario, Pasig City. (Photo from EPD)

Police operatives confiscated ₱408,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Rosario, Pasig City early Wednesday, June 17.

Authorities recovered 10 packets of suspected shabu weighing 60 grams, along with marked money consisting of a ₱500 bill and four counterfeit ₱1,000 bills.

The illegal drugs were found inside a black pouch, now presented as evidence.

The suspects, identified as “Kulot,” 25, and “Don Ecko,” 26, both residents of Barangay Rosario, were arrested by the Pasig City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit (PCP-SDEU) in coordination with the Pasig City Anti-Drug Abuse Office (PCADAO).

The seized drugs and paraphernalia were turned over to the Eastern Police District Forensic Unit for testing and laboratory analysis.

The suspects are now detained at the Pasig City Custodial Facility and face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165).

EPD Acting Director Police Brigadier Melecio M. Busilg Jr. commended the Pasig SDEU for the successful operation and reaffirmed the district’s commitment to intensify its anti-illegal drugs campaign. (Selena Atun)

 

 

 

 

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