‘Respeto lang’: Rene’s Mom urges respect, condemns use of son’s memory, name for profit

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Rovelyn Baterbonia, still coping with the death of her son Rene, has pleaded with the public to respect the family’s privacy even as she condemned some individuals trying to exploit the situation for personal gain.

On her Facebook post Wednesday evening, June 17, Rovelyn said she had only allowed to sell those signed items by Rene but not the t-shirts or jerseys circulating online.

“Good evening. I hope you can respect our request not to sell T-shirts or jerseys using the memories of my son, Rene Clert Baterbonia,” Rovelyn said in Cebuano.

“The only items I have authorized for sale are those bearing my original signature. Thank you. Please do not take advantage of this time or use my son’s memory for personal gain,’ she added.

Rovelyn is hoping for a fair justice to the tragic deaths of her son Rene and his teammate Divine Adili.

Before Rene’s burial on June 24 in his hometown of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, the 2025 Palarong Pambansa MVP was honored by Ateneo de Davao University by naming its gym in his memory and also retired his No. 2 jersey.

Rene and Adili died after their team-building activity held in Dipacolog, Aurora last June 8. According to the autopsy report, both players passed away due to asphyxia by drowning.

Their teammates Kieffer Alas and Sam Reyes shared their first-hand experience on a podcast before presenting themselves, along with fellow Blue Eagles last Wednesday, to the NBI.

Coach Tab Baldwin is anticipated to appear before the bureau on Friday, June 19 as per his lawyer.