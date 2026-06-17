Mbappe delivers twice vs Senegal, becomes France’s No. 1 scorer

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (AP) — Kylian Mbappé passed Pelé on the World Cup goal-scoring list and moved into first in the record books for France’s national team.

Mbappé scored his 13th and 14th World Cup goals on Tuesday, June 16, in France’s 3-1 tournament-opening victory against Senegal. Those were his 57th and 58th playing internationally, tying and passing Oliver Giroud for the most in the country’s rich history.

“I play to make history with my country and help my team win the World Cup,” Mbappé said in French, adding that he was thinking of his family, friends and loved ones when he scored.

Mbappé first scored in the 66th minute after having several quality scoring chances denied by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, including earlier in the second half. He scored again from long range in the sixth minute of stoppage time, mere seconds after Senegal got its first goal.

“It was crazy,” France defender William Saliba said. “We just conceded the first goal for Senegal, and just one minute after, we score a banger. I was so happy. Yeah, a crazy goal.”

Mbappé’s second goal broke a tie with Pelé and countryman Just Fontaine and temporarily put him past Lionel Messi, who scored his 14th for Argentina hours later. Mbappé his goal celebrated by mimicking playing a flute, after comedian James Corden suggested that on his Fox show.

After scoring his second of the afternoon, the 27-year-old playing in his third World Cup is now tied with Germany’s Gerd Müller, one behind Brazil’s Ronaldo and two away from matching the record of 16 held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose.

“Of course I think he has everything to beat the World Cup (record),” Saliba said. “I hope he is going to do it in this tournament because for sure he has everything, and I’m sure that he will do it.”

France coach Didier Deschamps liked what he saw from Mbappé even before putting the ball in the net.

“Before he scored the first two goals today, as a captain and outside of the field he does a lot for the group,” Deschamps said through an interpreter. “He’s got a global aura due to his real talent. He’s a very decisive player at all times.”

Deschamps called Mbappé an iconic player, while acknowledging there will always be criticism. That does not seem to be a problem for a player coming off scoring 25 goals this past season for Real Madrid.

“The critics? It’s not about revenge,” Mbappé said. “If I started playing for all the people who criticize me just to silence them, I’d have to play until I was 80.”

Mbappé helped France win the World Cup title in 2018 and reach the final in 2022, when he was awarded the Silver Ball as the second-best player. Joined up front by Désiré Doué and reigning Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France went into this year’s tournament as the co-favorite along with Spain.

Mbappé had little trouble finding room between Senegal defenders several times in the first 14 or so minutes. But he was sloppy with the ball for much of the rest of the first half before he and his teammates started to mesh.

Then the goals materialized, a good sign for France given the lofty expectations. Mbappé will be counted on to keep scoring to contend to win the World Cup.

“For him, it’s a good thing to achieve this thing to be the best scorer of the French national team,” teammate Adrien Rabiot said. “Great achievement. We are happy for him. And I hope he will continue like this for the tournament.”