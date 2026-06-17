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PH Blu Girls to train in Japan ahead of World Cup group stage

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

The Philippine Blu Girls are set for an intense training camp in Japan this month in preparation for upcoming elite tournaments.

The Nationals are set to compete in the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group Stage from July 14 to 18 in Lima, Peru where they will be facing a formidable field that include world No. 1 Japan, No. 3 Puerto Rico, Great Britain, Venezuela and host Peru in Group C.

The tournament also serves as a springboard in their campaign in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan scheduled Sept. 24 to Oct. 3.

“For years, the PH Blu Girls have demonstrated what Filipino athletes are capable of when given the opportunity to train, compete and represent the country at the highest level. As they prepare for another World Cup campaign, it is our responsibility to ensure they have the support they need to succeed,” said Amateur Softball of the Philippines (Asaphil) President Jean Henri Luillier.

“This is a reminder that our work goes beyond sending teams to competitions. It is about investing in their journey, providing meaningful opportunities for development, and standing beside them every step of the way,” added Lhuillier, who is also CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier that is supporting the team’s endeavor.

The training camp is vital for the Nationals’ preparations as Japan is widely known as one of Asia’s softball powerhouses.

Previously, they held a training camp in Korea last month.

The Blu Girls have historically dominated the Southeast Asian Games and are hoping to make an impact in the Asian region.

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