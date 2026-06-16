₱56-M worth of illegal drugs seized at NAIA

By Ariel Fernandez

The Bureau of Customs–Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC‑NAIA) has confiscated ₱56.01 million worth of suspected illegal drugs from 14 abandoned and seized parcels during an operation at a Pasay City warehouse.

The parcels, flagged during X‑ray screening and subjected to full physical and K9 inspection, contained:

7,005 grams of shabu 5,922 grams of high‑grade marijuana (kush) 100 vape cartridges with liquid marijuana 8,177 grams of opium poppy

Authorities said the contraband was concealed in everyday items such as water filters, a speaker, and assorted food products.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno warned criminal groups against exploiting international parcel and courier services for smuggling, stressing that monitoring and inspection systems are being strengthened in coordination with partner agencies.

The seized items were formally turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for laboratory examination and further investigation.

BOC‑NAIA, under District Collector Yasmin Obillos‑Mapa, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public by ensuring that international mail and cargo channels are not used for illicit trade.