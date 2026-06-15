Win bloc seen solidifying ahead of special session

By Dhel Nazario

Two weeks after a dramatic power shift ended a Senate deadlock, momentum is building for Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian’s possible formal installation as Senate President, with his bloc reportedly gaining new allies.

President Marcos has called Congress to a special session on June 17 to tackle priority bills, but senators say the leadership issue could also be resolved.

Senator Erwin Tulfo noted that Gatchalian’s bloc is working to secure the crucial 13 votes needed.

Tulfo revealed that aside from Senator Joel Villanueva, who confirmed attendance, at least one male senator and one female senator are being courted to join the Gatchalian bloc.

“May hinihikayat na… ongoing naman yung usapan bilang magkakaibigan,” Tulfo said, describing informal dinners and meetings aimed at consolidating support.

Senator Francis Pangilinan added that if Villanueva attends, the bloc would reach 13 members, including Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero—enough to convene the session and potentially settle the leadership row.

While Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri emphasized that the session’s agenda is focused on urgent legislation—healthcare, education, and crisis assistance—speculation remains high that the Gatchalian bloc’s agreement could pave the way for a leadership transition.

Tulfo confirmed that Gatchalian, currently Senate President Pro Tempore, has already been informed of the special session, which will also cover Commission on Appointments matters, including AFP promotions and citizenship approvals.