Robber nabbed after Hollywood-style chase with cops in Valenzuela

An intense one-hour chase through Barangay Malanday, Valenzuela City, ended with the arrest of a 31-year-old man for robbery and firearm violations around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 14.

The suspect, identified as alias “Rolly” of Barangay Malinta, was spotted by Sub-Station 6 operatives leaving an electronic service center along MacArthur Highway carrying a mobile phone, tablet, and camera bag.

When intercepted, he pulled out a replica revolver and pointed it at one of the officers, sparking a pursuit.

For more than an hour, police chased the suspect through the area until he was cornered.

In a desperate attempt to escape, he climbed onto the roof of an abandoned warehouse, where he fell and sustained injuries, allowing authorities to finally subdue and arrest him.

Recovered from the suspect were the stolen items and the replica firearm.

He was rushed to Valenzuela Medical Center for treatment and remains under hospital arrest while in tight police custody for inquest proceedings.

Investigators later found that the suspect had forcibly entered the establishment by destroying its accordion hinge.

Records also revealed he was already facing a standing bench warrant for robbery issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 12 in Malolos City, Bulacan.

He now faces charges for robbery with force upon things under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code, as well as violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. Further investigation is ongoing regarding the firearm used. (Selena Atun)