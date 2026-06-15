Bomb threat rocks Iloilo Provincial Capitol, City Hall

By Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY – A bomb threat disrupted operations at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol and Iloilo City Hall on Sunday, June 14, after a Facebook account sent a message claiming explosives had been planted in both government buildings.

Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, chief of Police Regional Office-6, vowed that the person behind the threat will face criminal charges.

“Kakasuhan ang dapat kakasuhan at ipapakulong ang dapat ikulong,” he said on Monday, June 15.

The threat came from the account “Djbobzkie Montero,” which messaged the Iloilo City government’s official Facebook page.

Responding units from the Iloilo City Police Office-City Explosives and Canine Unit (ICPO-CECU) immediately inspected the sites but found no explosives.

ICPO chief Police Col. Wilbert Parilla said they are coordinating with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit-6 to trace the account and identify the suspect.

While the motive remains unclear, Parilla stressed that issuing false bomb threats is a serious criminal offense.

“False threats create fear, disrupt government operations, and waste valuable resources. The ICPO will pursue appropriate legal action against individuals who endanger public safety through irresponsible online posts,” Parilla said.