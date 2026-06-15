₱6.8 Million Worth of Shabu Seized in Marawi Buy-Bust

Authorities in Marawi City recovered ₱6.8 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation at Barangay Basak Malutlut on Sunday, June 14.

Operatives from the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (RDEU PRO-BAR), supported by local law enforcement units, intercepted five suspects—four men and one woman—around 2:35 p.m.

Confiscated during the operation was a large green Qing Shan tea bag containing one kilogram of suspected shabu valued at ₱6.8 million.

Police also seized 10 bundles of marked money, a gray Toyota Avanza (plate number NAU-1598), mobile phones, and other documents.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Selena Atun)