Top junior golfers chase final grid spots in Luzon Series finale

With only a few coveted spots left for the North vs. South Elite Junior PGT Finals this August, a scramble of frontrunners and backdoor bidders looms in the ICTSI Eagle Ridge JPGT Championship, which unwraps on Wednesday, June 17, at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club’s Aoki course in Gen. Trias, Cavite.

With berths on the line for the Ryder Cup-style finale in Cagayan de Oro, the fight for the remaining slots in the four-team roster across the 7-10, 11-14, and 15-18 age divisions for both boys and girls is expected to be fierce, furious and unpredictable on a layout designed to test absolute will and character.

In the girls’ 7-10 class, the mathematical tightrope is razor-thin. Laura Pablo and Cecilia Mamauag, currently deadlocked at joint fifth, alongside seventh-running Elizabeth Laurel, are going all-out for a victory to snatch the maximum 15 ranking points. However, standing in their way are third-ranked Jehanne Mendoza and No. 4 Jaicee Cervantes –the recent Beverly Place leg winner – guaranteeing a frantic shootout for top honors in the 36-hole tournament.

The boys’ 7-10 side promises equal drama. No. 5 Asher Abad is on a mission to crash the Top 4 party. To do so, he needs a spectacular finish to dislodge either No. 3 Kenzo Tan or fourth-running Kingston Ching, both of whom are fighting to protect their turf.

The chase for berths in the girls’ 11-14 bracket also remain wide open. With No. 3 Mavis Espedido and No. 4 Aerin Chan out this week, sixth-ranked Tyra Garingalao and No. 7 Quincy Pilac are ready to go for broke, knowing a victory could catapult them straight into the finals.

On the boys’ 11-14 side, it’s a “now or never” scenario for No. 5 Race Manhit. He realistically needs at least a second-place finish to keep his dreams alive. The pressure is compounded by the presence of No. 6 Jacob Casuga and Beverly Place champion Ryuichi Tao, both of whom are very much in the hunt, especially with fourth-running Ryuji Suzuki sitting this leg out.

The premier 15-18 division will endure a grueling 54-hole test where any mistake could prove fatal. On the boys’ side, Jakob Taruc has suddenly emerged as the man to beat after a commanding win at Beverly Place.

With qualified finalists Tristan Padilla and Shinichi Suzuki absent – alongside No. 3 Geoffrey Tan and a sidelined No. 4 David Serdenia, who is out of contention with only two tournaments played – the field is wide open. Even joint-seventh-ranked Nathan Belandres nurtures a slim, mathematical hope of gatecrashing the finals if he can pull off a victory.

Meanwhile, the girls’ 15-18 class features a dramatic three-way collision for the final two slots. No. 3 Kendra Garingalao and No. 4 Rafa Anciano are fiercely guarding their positions, but they face a major threat from Levonne Talion, who is primed to explode and storm her way into the Top 4.

Twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines have secured the top two slots.

Serving as the grand finale of a grueling six-stage regional elimination Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized series across the country’s premier courses, this Eagle Ridge leg promises ultimate unpredictability and a fittingly dramatic conclusion to the junior golfing calendar.