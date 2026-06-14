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Jordan Clarkson makes history as first Fil-Am NBA champion

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Jordan Clarkson

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jordan Clarkson became the first-ever Filipino-American NBA champion after the New York Knicks finished off the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in Game 5 of the Finals to end a 53-year title drought.

The Knicks, just what they usually do all throughout the series, once again went down big but displayed incredible resolve to pull off a thrilling comeback from 16 points down to win their first title since 1973.

The 34-year-old Fil-Am, who traced his roots to Pampanga through his mother Annette Davis who was born and raised in Angeles City, only finished with two points in just six minutes of play but he provided the Knicks the veteran leadership off the bench.

It was Clarkson’s second run in the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers although they were swept by the Golden State Warriors in 2018. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year award with Utah Jazz in 2021and was named to NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2014.

The Knicks championship, however, denied another Filipino-American in Dylan Harper a chance of winning his first NBA title with the Spurs.

Drafted second overall in the last NBA rookie draft, Harper, whose mother Maria Pizarro was born and raised in Bataan, did everything he could to extend the series in Game 5.

He finished with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists although it was not enough to help the Spurs overcome a 45-point explosion from Jalen Brunson.

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