Toddler found dead inside Batangas house

By Danny Estacio

ALITAGTAG, Batangas – A two-year-old boy was found dead while his adoptive mother was discovered unconscious inside their house in Barangay Muzon on Friday night, June 12.

Investigators said “Marlon,” 49, who was renting a room near the victims’ residence, initially brought food to the house but received no response. He returned to his room, then later decided to check again.

Noticing the unusual silence, he alerted barangay officials, who arrived and called out to the occupants.

Looking through a window, they saw the interior of the house in disarray.

Barangay officials sought assistance from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and emergency responders to gain access into the house.

They then found the boy lying on the bedroom floor and his 61-year-old adoptive mother naked and unconscious on the bed.

The victims were rushed to a hospital, where the child was declared dead while the woman remained under treatment.

Police said she was conscious but physically weak and unable to provide a statement.

Authorities consider the woman a person of interest, noting she allegedly had a history of depression.

Police are awaiting the autopsy results on the child, who bore no visible scars or wounds.

A follow-up investigation is ongoing.