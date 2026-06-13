More than a gentle giant, Divine Adili is a family-oriented guy

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Divine Adili left his family in Nigeria to pursue a career in basketball. He dreamed of giving his parents a better life.

But tragedy struck last Monday, June 8, and people who knew Adili so well could only share how good of a person he was.

Before his days with Ateneo in the UAAP, the 21-year-old player was turning heads in the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) where he had a brief but fruitful campaign with the New Era University Hunters.

With NEU, the 6-foot-10 Nigerian won back-to-back MVPs, a Finals MVP, and most importantly, helped the Hunters win the championship two years in a row.

First to see his potential was Den Velez.

“He was a model student/athlete. Inspired people around him and made them work harder by leading by example,” said Velez to Manila Bulletin/Tempo. “Walang ‘topak’. He stepped up when needed.”

“He encourages his teammates when they’re not playing well. He was a leader inside the court. He was a friend, a brother always ready to help out his teammates. He was a hard worker… and so focused on his goal to succeed,” he added.

Velez, 52, knew Adili’s biggest inspiration was his family.

“He wanted to succeed in basketball to give his family a better future,” Velez continued. “He was really disciplined, courageous, hard working, friendly.”

Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia passed away in drowning incident in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Days after the misfortune, Ateneo’s veteran tactician Tab Balwin made a public apology on Friday evening, June 12, extending his apologies to their loved ones while admitting his failure as a coach.