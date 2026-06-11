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Ateneo: Tab Baldwin silence a school decision

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin (UAAP Media)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Ateneo de Manila University clarified on Thursday, June 11, that it was the school’s decision to keep Tab Baldwin from giving comments as they investigate the unfortunate event that involved the death of two student-athletes.

In a recent statement by university president Fr Roberto C Yap, SJ, Ateneo said it had instructed Baldwin to refrain from commenting on the tragic death of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili.

Baldwin, who serves as the head coach of the Blue Eagles basketball team, along with team manager Epok Quimpo, reportedly took a leave as the school conducts its own inquiry on the incident.

“At a time when our priority was caring for those most directly affected, we believed it was neither appropriate nor helpful to ask Coach Baldwin to engage in public commentary while the community was mourning and while the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being examined,” Ateneo wrote in its statement.

“As the various inquiries proceed, the University remains confident that the truth, established through facts rather than speculation, will in due course provide the clarity and understanding that this tragedy demands,” it concluded.

Baldwin made his first public appearance after the death of Baterbonia and Adili as he joined his wards in the candle-lighting vigil for Baterbonia and Adili at the Zen Garden inside the Ateneo campus in Quezon City Thursday, June 11.

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