Traffic stop leads to ₱28.6-M worth of smuggled cigarettes

A routine Oplan Sita traffic stop along the National Highway in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa, on Tuesday, June 9, uncovered ₱28.68 million worth of illegal cigarettes and resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

Authorities said the suspects attempted to evade the checkpoint but were intercepted by personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office, the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) Task Force, and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Puerto Princesa Collection District.

Upon inspection, police discovered assorted cigarettes valued at ₱28,678,766 hidden inside an Isuzu Elf truck.

The vehicle and contraband were immediately confiscated and turned over to the BOC for inventory and documentation in the presence of witnesses.

The suspects are now under police custody and face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act; RA 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act; and RA 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law. (Selena Atun)