Sports Stakeholders’ Panel to push for athlete safety reforms after Ateneo tragedy

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Officials from the Sports Stakeholders’ Panel is moving swiftly toward major reforms following the deaths of Ateneo players Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia, announcing a series of safety and governance initiatives aimed at preventing similar tragedies.

In a statement released Wednesday, June 10, after a three-hour meeting, the Philippine Sports Commission said they reached consensus on several immediate actions with representatives from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Department of Education (DepEd), the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the UAAP, the National Youth Commission, and the Palarong Pambansa.

The panel convened in response to the deaths of Adili and Baterbonia, who drowned during the team-building activity of the Ateneo men’s basketball squad in Aurora.

While emphasizing respect for due process as several agencies are already investigating the case that include the Philippine National Police (PNP),Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), sports officials stressed that the issue extends beyond a single incident.

“At its core, this is about protecting athletes and ensuring that sports is a safe, credible and empowering environment for all,” the statement said, which was read by PSC chairman Patrick Gregorio.

Among those being proposed is the commitment to strengthen accountability within the coaching profession, announcing the panel’s support to the proposed Sports Coaching Act (House Bill 2631).

“We will push for the enactment of a law regulating the coaching profession, including the establishment of a national registry, mandatory licensing and certification, and continuing professional development requirements for coaches and sports professionals,” the statement said.

The panel also pledged to implement more robust safety standards, risk-management systems, and emergency response measures across all levels of organized sports amid growing calls from athletes, parents and sports advocates for stricter safety requirements during training camps, team-building activities and off-campus events.

The panel said the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili should serve as a catalyst for lasting change in collegiate sports.

“Athletic excellence must be pursued within systems that are safe, accountable and worthy of public trust,” the statement said.

“Let the memory of Rene and Divine fuel our resolve to exact accountability where it is due, to protect our athletes, and to make sure that this tragedy never happens again,” it added.