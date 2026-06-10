PSC, partner agencies extend P250,000 aid each to families of Ateneo players Baterbonia, Adili

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said the agency and other partner agencies are providing P250,000 financial assistance to each of the families of Ateneo players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili following their untimely deaths.

“Iyan po ay tulong ng gobyerno para ma-address ang mga pangangailangan ng pamilya ng nasawi,” said Gregorio after the Sports Stakeholders’ Panel meeting held on Wednesday, June 10.

More than providing financial aid, Gregorio said partner agencies have committed to assisting the families of Baterbonia and Adili, including efforts to establish what transpired during the tragic incident.

Baterbonia and Adili drowned during a team-building activity of the men’s basketball team in Aurora.

“We want to tell the mother of Rene, we want to tell the people of Agusan, na hindi lang po kami nakikiramay. May gagawin po tayong aksyon,” said Gregorio, who immediately proceeded to the Arlington Memorial Chapels to pay his respects to the families.

Among the initial steps of the Sports Stakeholders’ Panel, which is composed of officials from the the PSC, Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas, and the National Youth Commission, is to push for athlete safety reforms and governance initiatives aimed at prevent similar tragedies.

“There are questions: Government, did you react right away? UAAP, are you cooperating with the government to address this? The answer to these questions are yes and yes,” said Gregorio.

Gregorio added that they are open to coordinating with Ateneo, noting that the university has likewise expressed its willingness to engage in discussions once all necessary information and official reports have been gathered.

So far, Ateneo has asked for privacy regarding the matter.

“Yun lang ang gusto naming maunawaan ng lahat. Kasi po lahat po tayo ay nagdadalamhati. At ang pinakamasakit na maisip ng mga tao ay we are indifferent in all of these. Because we know that we need to address the situation as soon as possible,” Gregorio said.