Pinoy rowers receive PSC incentives

Members of the Philippine rowing team that brought home precious medals from the recent Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Pattaya, Thailand did not have to wait long to receive cash incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission.

“They deserve this reward,” said PSC chairman and former Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio who along with commissioner Fritz Gaston on Tuesday announced the incentives for the team that won three gold medals, a silver and a bronze in the event that drew entries from a dozen countries.

Gregorio said the PSC board approved the cash incentives worth P100,000 for each gold, P50,000 for silver, and P25,000 for bronze.

Emman Pilar, a 13-year-old, 5-foot-11 rower from Ternate, Cavite, won two gold medals in the Under-16 Coastal Men’s Solo event and Under-16 Coastal Men’s Double Sculls together with Kyle Olano.

Also winning a gold medal were Ayanna Huerto and Khayzie Caviltes in the Under-19 Coastal Women’s Double Sculls.

Coming home with a silver medal was Math Jugadora in the Under-19 Coastal Men’s Solo. Securing bronze medals were Feiza Lenton and Amelyn Pagulayan in the Coastal Women’s Double Sculls.

Pillar said he’s very happy that he took the call to take up rowing, adding that he came because he thought he was going to try ‘drawing.’

“Masaya po ako ngayon. Pati po ang pamilya ko tuwang-tuwa,” he said.

PSC executive director Atty. Guilermo Iroy said the coaches, including Olympians Ed Maerina (1988) and Benjie Tolentino (2000), and Maricon Fornea, will receive P50,000 each.

“Itong incentives na ito ay para naman hindi lang medalya ang maiuuwi nila sa mga pamilya nila. Well-deserved,” added Gregorio during a special segment of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the PSC media room.

“We really congratulate our rowers. These are very exciting times for Philippine rowing. More medals to come,” said Gaston, tasked to look after the sport of rowing on behalf of the PSC.

Gregorio, who became rowing president in 2020 and gave up the post after he became PSC chairman in July last year, said the victorious rowers are products of their grassroots program in Ternate, where they put up a rowing academy three years ago.

“Nagdala kami ng mga bangka sa Ternate and since taga Tanza, Cavite si coach Benjie, he was assigned to handle the program there. Humanap kami ng mga bata and here they are now,” said Gregorio.

“These are kids of fishermen. Dati school at lakad lang sila but now they are wearing gold medals and the Philippine flag on their shirts. I’m very, very happy from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Gregorio referred to these rowers as “the treasures of the Philippine seas.”