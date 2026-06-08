‘Maleta Boys’ retract statement, claim no delivery made to Loren

Two “Maleta Boys” have now withdrawn their earlier allegations against Senator Loren Legarda, admitting they were mistaken in claiming they had delivered cash-filled suitcases to the senator.

On Monday, June 8, lawyer Levito Baligod confirmed that the men retracted their testimony, clarifying: “Wala kaming nakitang maleta na nakapasok doon sa gate.”

He stressed that the correction had already been made as early as March.

Baligod explained that he even reached out to former lawmaker Mike Defensor to facilitate access to Legarda.

He added that the senator may pursue perjury charges against the two individuals, saying: “Kung gusto ni Senator Loren na kasuhan yung dalawa, ibinibigay ko ang ebidensya. Pwede niyang kasuhan ng perjury yung dalawa kung gusto niya.”

The lawyer underscored the men’s willingness to own up to their error: “We are man enough to admit a mistake, and brave enough to rectify it.”

The original accusation alleged that in 2024, Legarda received two medium-sized suitcases supposedly containing cash from former Congressman Zaldy Co—a claim now formally retracted. (Dhel Nazario)