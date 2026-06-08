Isko reminds officials: Filipinos first, the common ground

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday, June 8, called on national leaders to set aside political differences and prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people over partisan interests.

Speaking during the flag-raising ceremony at Manila City Hall ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Domagoso appealed to leaders in the national government to meet halfway and find common ground despite ongoing political tensions.

“Itong nangyayari sa ating bansa, ‘yung ating mga lider sa national government, sana minsan isang umaga mag-almusal sila pare-pareho at humupa sa isang hapag-kainan na nag-uusap kung saan sila pwedeng magkitang intersection,” he said.

The Manila mayor likened the situation to two roads moving directly toward each other without a clear direction.

“Hindi pwedeng dalawang kalye magkatapat at parehong umaandar, walang patutunguhan ang ating bansa,” he added.

Domagoso said the approaching Independence Day serves as a reminder not only of the sacrifices made by Filipino heroes but also of the responsibility entrusted to today’s leaders to prioritize the public interest.

“The common ground is the Filipino people,” he said. “I hope and we pray, help me pray to give them wisdom to set aside differences and realize that their obligation to the people is greater than their obligation to their political parties.”

He warned that political dysfunction at the national level has direct consequences for ordinary citizens, particularly in highly populated urban centers such as Manila.

“I hope, because we Manileños will suffer if institutions fail to deliver their obligations and responsibility to do their job that will benefit the people,” Domagoso said.

Drawing an analogy to marriage, the mayor said disagreements are inevitable, but common interests should ultimately prevail.

“May pagtatalo at pagkukulang sa isa’t isa, ngunit at the end of the day, may commonality,” he said.

Domagoso also reminded city government employees that the best way to honor the country’s heroes is through honest, efficient, and dedicated public service.

“Maglingkod tayo nang mainam, masinop, at epektibo. Kapag ito’y ginawa natin, para nating tinugon ang panawagan ng ating mga dakilang bayani na mahalin ang bayan at mahalin ang mamamayan,” he said.

The mayor stressed that the freedom Filipinos enjoy today came at a great cost and should never be taken for granted.

“Lahat po ’yan hindi po ’yan free. May nagbayad, at ang ibinayad diyan, buhay ang kapalit,” he said.

Despite the political noise at the national level, Domagoso said the Manila City government will remain focused on delivering services and fulfilling its responsibilities to the city’s nearly two million residents.

“Chill chill lang tayo, manonood lang tayo ng karera nila. Pero habang ginagawa natin ’yun, uubusin natin ang lakas ng ating pangangatawan at tutupdin natin ang ating tungkulin, maluwag sa ating puso na paglingkuran ang mamamayang dalawang milyong Manileño,” he said. (Diann Calucin)