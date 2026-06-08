Global icons Blackpink’s Lisa, Katy Perry, Shakira to headline World Cup opening ceremonies

For the first time ever, the FIFA World Cup™ will kick off with three separate opening ceremonies with one taking place in each host country – Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Instead of a single traditional show, each nation will get its own moment in the spotlight, connected by a shared theme that celebrates the World Cup trophy through each country’s unique culture.

Thai rapper and singer Lisa of the widely popular Blackpink, Shakira, Alanis Morissette, Tyla and pop diva Katy Perry headline an array of global stars that will entertain the expected full-packed stadiums for a ceremony to remember.

In what could be an explosion of music and fun, the festivities begin in Mexico at Mexico City Stadium on June 12, right before the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

For avid Filipino football fans, Aleph, the media rights distributor of the FIFA World Cup™ in the country, has partnered with Tap DMV to broadcast the historic opening ceremonies and all 104 matches live.

BlastTV, Tap DMV’s premier streaming platform, will host the entire tournament through a dedicated Pay-Per-View (PPV) experience from June 12 (PH time). The service will deliver high-definition, live, and on-demand coverage directly to smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, catering perfectly to today’s digital-first sports audience.

The star-studded musical lineup for the Mexican event includes Shakira, Tyla, Maná, J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández, and Belinda.

Fans looking to secure their virtual front-row seat to sports history can subscribe by visiting the official BlastTV website (app.blasttv.ph) or by downloading the BlastTV app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The celebration then moves to Toronto Stadium on June 13, marking the first time Canada has ever hosted a men’s World Cup. The Canadian ceremony will focus on a “mosaic” theme to celebrate the country’s diverse communities.

There, fans can look forward to performances by major global artists like Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Jessie Reyez, and Alessia Cara.

A major highlight of the festivities will take place during the Los Angeles ceremony on June 13, where global superstars Lisa, Anitta, and Rema will take the stage together for a highly anticipated live performance of “Goals”, a new collaboration for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album.

This landmark musical moment anchors a star-studded American lineup that also features Katy Perry, Tyla and Future, celebrating the United States’ massive influence on global pop culture.