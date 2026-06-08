Ateneo standouts Adili, Baterbonia pass away in drowning incident

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Tragedy struck the Ateneo men’s basketball team as young guns Divine Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia died following a drowning incident, the school announced Monday evening, June 8.

Ateneo’s official statement confirmed the passing of 21-year-old Adili and 19-year-old Baterbonia, both members of the Blue Eagles program, in school’s team-building activity held this Monday afternoon in Dipaculao, Aurora.

“The entire Ateneo community mourns the loss of Rene and Divine. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, teammates, coaches, and loved ones,” the school wrote.

“We ask the community to keep them in their prayers during this most difficult time,” he added.

The school also vowed to extend full support to the families of Adili and Baterbonia, as well as to their teammates and other members of the community affected by the misfortune.

“As a community, we mourn with the families and loved ones of Rene and Divine and entrust them to God’s loving mercy. We ask for continued prayers for all who are affected by this tragedy,” the school continued.

The Katipunan-based squad is set to announce the final date of wake and funeral of the student-athletes.

Adili was part of Ateneo’s 6-8 campaign in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball tournament, while Baterbonia, one of the key players in Davao Region’s Palaro 2025 championship in Laoag, is the newest member of the Eagles’ den.