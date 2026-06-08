Alas Women bounce back, dump Kyrgyzstan

By MARK REY MONTEJO

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Games Tuesday

(Candon City Arena, Ilocos Sur)

9 a.m. – Lebanon vs Iran

12 p.m. – Uzbekistan vs Chinese Taipei

3 p.m. – South Korea vs Philippines

6 p.m. – Indonesia vs Hong Kong

9 p.m. – Kyrgyzstan vs Australia

CANDON CITY – Alas Women took ordinary measures after a heart-breaking setback on Sunday and was amply rewarded.

Putting their painful five-set loss to Australian behind, the Alas spikers came out with all guns blazing to score a convincing 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 win over the hapless Kyrgyzstan squad in the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup here at the Candon City Arena on Monday, June 8, here.

The Nationals, led by skipper Alyssa Valdez and Thea Gagate, set the tone early and executed a near-flawless performance on both ends much to the delight of the crowd.

The Nationals are now toting a 2-1 card but need to play with lots of passion and fire when they face the dangerous South Koreans on Tuesday and the Taiwanese on Wednesday.

This time, it was Gagate who stood tallest for Alas with 11 points on eight attacks, two blocks, and one ace, while Jovelyn Gonzaga scored 10 points.

Gonzaga’s fellow veterans Alyssa Valdez and Ces Molina also delivered as expected with nine and eight points, respectively. Nina Ytang posted eight points for the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored crew.

Kyrgyzstan, meantime, suffered its third defeat in as many outings.

During their match against Kyrgyzstan, the Alas spikers were seen wearing uniforms with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) logo covered.

Meantime, Kristina Belova helped power to Kazakhstan 13-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 win over Iran and stayed unblemished.

After a slow and tentative start, the Kazakhs shifted their offense to another gear in the second set and seized the initiative which they never relinquished on the way to their second straight win in as many games.

With its win, the world No. 37 Kazakhstan kept abreast with reigning champion No. 27 Vietnam in Pool B.

Belova took care of business, delivering 23 points on 21 attacks and two blocks, while Tatyana Yatskiv and Yuliya Fomenko chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively for the Kazakh side which faces Lebanon next on Thursday, June 11.

Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini paced Iran with 23 points off 17 spikes, two blocks, and four aces, while Elaheh Poorsaleh Shahdehsari added 10 points.

The Iranians hope to bounce back when they clash with Lebanon on Tuesday, June 9.

Just like the Iranians, the Lebanese suffered a 20-25, 8-25, 13-25 beating at the hands of Hong Kong earlier in the day.

The 17-year-old Sum Yuen Tang struck hardest for Hong Kong with 14 points, while Lam Shum logged 13 points.

Up next for Hong Kong is No. 70 Indonesia Tuesday, June 9.

Shantalle Marie Demirjian topscored for the Lebanese with 10 points on nine attacks and one block, while Razan El hajj Hassan scored eight.