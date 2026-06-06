Vandolph on dad Dolphy’s greatest gift to Filipinos

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

For Vandolph Quizon, his father’s greatest legacy was never the fame, the awards, or even his status as the country’s King of Comedy.

It was the ability to make ordinary Filipinos forget their problems, even for just a little while.

Speaking at the special screening of “Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion” at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, Vandolph became emotional as he reflected on the impact the late Dolphy had on generations of viewers.

Recalling one of the most memorable moments from his father’s wake in 2012, Vandolph shared a story that has stayed with him through the years.

“May lumapit po sa aking lola at umiiyak. Ang sabi niya sa akin, ‘Alam mo, mapanood ko lang ang tatay mo ng isang oras, nawawala ang gutom ko. Nakakalimutan ko ang problema.’ Iyan po ang pinakamagandang maipapana sa’yo ng iyong ama,” he said.

The actor said the memory serves as a reminder that Dolphy’s gift went beyond making people laugh.

“Sa simpleng pagpapatawa, napapasaya niya ang taong-bayan o ang mga manonood,” Vandolph said.

The occasion marked the first advanced screening of “Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion,” a film revival of the beloved sitcom that starred Dolphy as Kevin Cosme, the patriarch of a family whose struggles and triumphs resonated with Filipino audiences for more than a decade.

For the Quizon family, the event carried added significance as it was held at the Metropolitan Theater, a historic Manila landmark located near Tondo, where Dolphy spent much of his youth.

“Ngayong gabi, binigyan niyo kami ng pagkakataong makabalik-tanaw at makauwi. You gave us a piece of our history back,” Vandolph said as he thanked Manila Mayor Isko Moreno for hosting the screening at the venue.

He also expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN for allowing the family to bring the iconic franchise back to life.

More than two decades after “Home Along Da Riles” became a staple in Filipino households, Vandolph said he hopes the reunion film will remind audiences of a simpler time when families gathered together in front of the television every evening.

“Samahan niyo po kaming ibalik ang ‘Home Along Da Riles,’ ang pambansang pamilya,” he said.

“Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion” opens in cinemas June 17.