ICC opens interpreter roles for Duterte trial

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is recruiting interpreters as part of its preparations for the upcoming trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte on charges of crimes against humanity.

According to a vacancy announcement from the ICC Registry’s Language Services Section, the court is seeking an Associate Court Interpreter specializing in Filipino (Tagalog) and Cebuano (Bisaya) for its headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.

The post carries a minimum net annual salary of €71,173—equivalent to about ₱5.1 million at current exchange rates. The ICC noted that the figure represents net pay, though actual earnings will depend on the employee’s start date and length of service.

The appointment is under a fixed-term contract until December 31, 2026, with applications accepted until July 4.

Successful candidates will provide simultaneous and consecutive interpretation during courtroom hearings, witness testimony, conferences, and other proceedings. They will also handle translation and proofreading of documents, maintain databases of legal and technical terminology, and offer language support to court personnel.

Applicants must hold an advanced university degree—preferably in interpretation, translation, linguistics, law, or a related field—and have at least two years of relevant professional experience. High proficiency in English, Filipino, and/or Cebuano is required.

Candidates who pass the initial screening will undergo aptitude testing, interviews, interpreter training, and accreditation before being assigned to courtroom proceedings.

The hiring comes as the ICC moves closer to the opening of Duterte’s trial, which has been scheduled for Nov. 30. (Argyll Geducos)