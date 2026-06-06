Helper bolts after robbing employer in Rizal

Police in San Mateo, Rizal are hunting down a male house helper who allegedly fled with his employer’s motorcycle, cash, and a passbook early Friday, June 5.

The San Mateo Municipal Police Station (San Mateo MPS) said the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., but the complainant only discovered it upon waking up at 7:30 a.m.

The complainant claimed that his Yamaha NMAX, P20,000 in sari-sari store sales, a Landbank passbook, and P30,000 cash kept inside his bag were missing from their house in Bancom Subdivision, Barangay Gulod Malaya.

He immediately reported the incident.

During the follow-up investigation and CCTV backtracking, they identified the suspect as their own helper, who was seen fleeing onboard the stolen motorcycle along Rosal Street in their barangay.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to locate the suspect and recover the stolen items.

The suspect may face charges of qualified theft and violation of Republic Act No. 10883 (The New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016). (Richielyn Canlas)