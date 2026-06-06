Ateneo, UST earn first wins in Filoil Preseason

Games Tuesday

11 a.m. – JRU vs. LPU

1 p.m. – EAC vs. Letran

3 p.m. – Arellano vs. Perpetual

5 p.m. – Adamson vs. UST

Ateneo wasted no time asserting its might in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup presented by ABC Tile Adhesive, dominating Adamson, 72-52, on Saturday at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

The Blue Eagles came out swinging in the second quarter, torching the Soaring Falcons with a 26-point barrage to erect a 44-25 halftime lead to set the tone for the rout.

Travis Roberts was integral in that first half run, scoring eight of his 17 points and three rebounds, as Kieffer Alas and Waki Espina both chimed in nine points each.

Coach Tab Baldwin, however, remains far from satisfied despite this promising showing in Ateneo’s debut in the premier preseason tilt which has Hanes, Buffalo’s Wings N Things, Wallem, BDO, Akari, Smart, Molten, Reyes Barbecue, Nature’s Spring, Tela.com Athletics, Brothers Burger, and Don Benito’s as sponsors, return after a two-week hiatus.

“We’re still a long way away from being able to play the kind of cohesive basketball that I want from the team,” he said. “But today was encouraging, especially our defense. It showed a lot of energy and it sustained itself.”

Not a single player clinched double-digits in scoring for Adamson, with Ray Allen Torres scoring eight in the defeat to fall down to 0-2 in the UAAP bracket.

Meanwhile, third time’s the charm for the stumped University of Santo Tomas after its 83-75 victory against Far Eastern University.

Gelo Crisostomo scored 10 of his 22 points in the Growling Tigers’ third quarter breakaway, which came with seven rebounds, and three assists, while Amiel Acido provided support by shooting the lights out with three treys for his 20 points and six boards.

Kirk Cañete also had his fair share of time under the sun as a starter as he dropped 11 points, while Collins Akowe delivered the same points to add to his 11 rebounds for the double-double as UST hiked its record to 1-2.

Much of the heavy lifting for the Tamaraws came from their starters, with Kirby Mongcopa collecting 18 points and 11 rebounds as Mo Konateh finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds to fall to their first loss in two outings.

In the NCAA Group, Letran extended its win streak to three games with an 83-72 victory over Mapua.

Titing Manalili fired 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Lance Siena scored 16 points built on three three-pointers.

But it was George Diamante who keyed the triumph, doing the dirty work with six points and nine rebounds as his presence inside enabled the Knights to run away with the game in the fourth quarter where they led by 13 points, 81-68, with 1:18 left.

“It’s a process para kay George. The past two years talagang naka-focus na siya dun sa aral but sabi ko lang sa kanya just take it one step at a time,” said coach Allen Ricardo of his incoming rookie after Letran hiked its record at 3-1.

Cyrus Cuenco paced the Cardinals (1-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.

Benilde (2-1) also bounced back with an 85-72 win over skidding Lyceum of the Philippines U (1-3).

Matt Jucom caught fire and drained five triples for his team-high 22 points in a game where the Blazers shot 15-of-43 from rainbow country.

Zenric Jarque added 16 points on four threes, SJ Moore got 11 points, and rookie Arle Podador had 10 in the win.

The Pirates leaned on Matthew Rubico’s near-triple-double performance of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in the losing cause.

The Scores:

First Game:

BENILDE 85 – Jucom 22, Jarque 16, Moore 11, Podador 10, Celis 9, Ancheta 6, Lorenzo 5, Torres 2, Sanchez 2, Arciaga 2, Morales 0, Go 0, Baliquig 0, Ortega 0.

LPU 72 – Rubico 15, Aurigue 12, Daileg 10, Ondoa 8, Villegas 7, Almario 6, Aviles 4, Fuentes 3, Gordon 3, Pallingayan 2, Matienzo 2, Manuel 0, Caduyac 0, Panelo 0, Cardinas 0.

Quarters: 31-20, 43-42, 63-58, 85-72.

Second Game:

LETRAN 83 – Manalili 18, Siena 16, Sison-Walker 10, Cargo 7, Montecillo 7, Diamante 6, Estrada 6, Buensalida 5, Gammad 3, Santos 3, Silorio 2, Hugo 0, Valdeavilla 0, Muyuela 0.

MAPUA 72 – Cuenco 14, Lloren 14, Lazarte 12, Concepcion 11, Igliane 8, L. Nitura 6, Diaz 5, Callangan 2, Ryan 0, Reyes 0, Timbol 0, Bernabe 0, Sacro 0, Mendoza 0, Dones 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 41-37, 56-54, 83-72.

Third Game:

UST 83 – Crisostomo 22, Acido 20, Akowe 11, Cañete 11, Calum 9, Esteban 4, Llemit 3, Porter 2, Buenaflor 1, Alao 0, Danting 0, Manding 0.

FEU 75 – Mongcopa 18, Cabonilas 17, Pasaol 15, Konateh 12, Bautista 8, Hall 3, Felipe 2, Daa 0, Mahmood 0, Rañeses 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 44-41, 64-56, 83-75.

Fourth Game:

ATENEO 72 – Roberts 17, Espina 9, Alas 9, Bahay 7, Kapihe 6, Rogers 6, Asoro 5, Bongo 3, Gamber 3, Baruwa 2, Leal 2, Cainglet 2, Espinosa 1, De Luna 0, Reyes 0.

ADAMSON 52 – Torres 8, Montebon 6, Precious 6, Obusan 6, Demisana 6, Tumaneng 4, Mangaron 3, Anabo 3, Erolon 3, Fransman 2, Cañete 2, Perez 2, Sajili 1, Pacquiao 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 18-12, 44-25, 56-35, 72-52.