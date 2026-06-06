Alas Women rout Uzbeks in AVC Opener

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Games Sunday ‎

(Candon City Arena, Ilocos Sur) ‎

9 a.m. – Vietnam vs Hong Kong ‎

12 p.m. – Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan ‎

3 p.m. – Philippines vs Australia ‎

6 p.m. – Kazakhstan vs Indonesia ‎

9 p.m. – Uzbekistan vs South Korea

‎CANDON CITY – Veterans Alyssa Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and Ces Molina spearheaded Alas Pilipinas to kick off its 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup bid with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 win over Uzbekistan at the Candon City Arena here on Saturday, June 6.

The Nationals dictated the tempo throughout with their aggressive attacks, quickly dismantling the Uzbeks to clinch their first victory in Pool A.

Valdez flashed her vintage form and led the Nationals with 14 points off 11 spikes, two blocks and one ace, while Gonzaga and Molina added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

“I’m gonna say na masarap sa pakiramdam, never really thought to go back and here together. Nandito kami, so it’s a great opportunity na para makapag-share ng knowledge sa mga bata,” said Valdez.

“Nakakatuwa kasi ‘yong mga bata ngayon, grabe ‘yong personality and character nila to perform throughout the stay namin together… we’re just very happy, here sana makita ‘yong flow nila as individuals,” she added.

Niña Ytang, for her part, impressed in her national team debut with 12 points off eight attacks and four blocks. Thea Gagate posted eight points.

Even after the triumph, head coach Shaq Delos Santos maintained a measured outlook as he stressed that he wants to see more from his squad.

“Medyo magiging okay pa ‘yong performance namin, to be honest marami pa kaming kulang,” Delos Santos stressed.

Delos Santos also revealed that Alyssa Solomon’s absence in their opening game was part of their gameplan to give the latter time to gel with the squad.

Malikakhon Tursunpulatova was the lone double-digit scorer for Uzbek side with 10 points which all went for naught.

The Filipina spikers try to score their second straight win when they face Australia this Sunday, June 7, at the same venue.

In the evening matches, Ersandrina Devega Salsabila and Mediol Stiovanny Yoku formed a potent one-two punch to power Indonesia to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Iran.

Devega and Yoku delivered 20 and 17 points, respectively, while Chelsa Berliana Nurtomo and Arsela Nuari Purnama combined for 31 markers as Indonesia overcame a gritty Iranian side. Iran drew strong performances from Elaheh Poorsaleh Shahdehsari and Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini, who finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively, but their efforts ultimately went for naught.

The opening day concluded with South Korea showcasing its balanced attack in a dominant 25-7, 25-5, 25-7 rout of Kyrgyzstan.