Vibrant side events to spice up Century Tuna IRONMAN battles

As Subic Bay braces for a massive double-header – featuring the milestone 10th Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay and the grueling full-distance fifth IRONMAN Philippines – organizers have lined up a high-octane, weekend-long festival.

This series of side events is meticulously designed to serve as a vibrant, high-energy appetizer, spicing up the atmosphere and priming the community for the main course on Sunday, June 7.

But before the ultimate drama unfolds, a series of dynamic side events will set the weekend ablaze, ensuring everyone from absolute beginners to the youngest athletes can taste the magic of multisport.

The energy builds early on Friday, June 5, with the Sun Life Underpants Run. Striking the perfect balance between fitness, fun and charity, this colorful dash injects a dose of pure, high-spirited camaraderie into Subic Bay, shaking off the pre-race jitters for athletes and spectators alike.

The momentum intensifies on Saturday, June 6, as the future stars of the sport take over in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run. Giving the youth their own chance to experience the thrill of crossing a world-class finish line, the junior event electrifies the venue with raw inspiration and family-centric support.

Also on Sunday, adults looking for a rapid-fire challenge have the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint. Comprising a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run, this short-course format serves as an accessible route for returning athletes and a lightning-fast platform for speed specialists. Adding even more flavor to the weekend is the debut of the Super Sprint. Featuring a beginner-friendly 400m swim, 10km bike, and 2.5km run, it offers the perfect introductory gateway for first-timers.

Together, these short-course thrills and community races act as the perfect festival appetizer. They ignite the crowds, prime the transition zones, and steadily build the competitive energy to a fever pitch, paving the way for Century Tuna’s marquee main events to unleash their full endurance fury on Sunday.

For the premier athletes, the main events carry monumental weight. The IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay opens a rare and prestigious pathway for Filipino triathletes seeking to compete on the global stage at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France on Sept. 12-13.

The grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run event has attracted a stellar international field, with at least 45 countries currently represented. However, intense focus will remain on local age-groupers bracing for a spirited battle. Up for grabs are 45 coveted qualifying slots, distributed evenly to men and women across divisions. Automatic entries will be awarded to top finishers, followed by the traditional “roll down” ceremony where remaining slots are passed on – keeping world championship dreams alive for those within striking distance.

Concurrently, hundreds of elite competitors will also push the absolute limits of human endurance in the full-distance IRONMAN Philippines, conquering a brutal 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and a full 42km marathon run.