Top PVL overall pick Lams Lamina ready for a new challenge

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Decorated student setter Lams Lamina vowed to bring her championship pedigree to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) after she was made the No. 1 overall pick by the Galeries Tower Highrisers in the Rookie Draft on Wednesday, June 3.

Lamina, who steered National University to eight championships across the high school and collegiate ranks, said she is ready to embrace the challenges of the professional stage and deliver her best performance with her new team.

“Since I am from a champion team which is NU, ang mabibigay ko lang at mao-offer ko sa Galeries (Tower) ay kung gaano ako ka-competitive inside and outside the court,” said Lamina moments after being selected in the event held at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City.

“Yung hard work, discipline at work ethic, mabibigay ko,” she added.

Indeed, the challenge ahead will be a daunting one for Lamina and her new teammates as the Highrisers hope to turn the page on a string of disappointing campaigns. While Galeries Tower equaled its franchise-best eighth-place finish in the latest All-Filipino Conference, the squad remained well short of making a serious run at its long-awaited first title.

But that could change with Lamina now in the roster as she joins forces with Aiza Pontillas, Jean Asis and Erika Deloria, to name a few.

Still, Lamina knows she still has a lot to learn in this new chapter of her career.

“Siyempre iba na ang laro dito sa PVL. Mga beterano na sila. Feeling ko rin naman marami akong matututunan and ie-embrace ko talaga yung challenge,” said Lamina.

Galeries Tower also selected Far Eastern University’s Ann Asis in the second round.

University of Santo Tomas libero Detdet Pepito, meanwhile, was selected No. 2 by the Capital1 Solar Spikers, reuniting with former elementary teammate Belen, while Far Eastern University’s Tin Ubaldo was picked third by the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Pepito’s addition to the team would certainly make the Capital1 not only a title contender but also a crowd drawer.

Co-owned by sisters Milka and Mandy Romero, Capital1 had earlier firmed up its roster by acquiring big hitters Erika Santos and Vannie Gardner.

Mapua’s Alyanna Ong was picked fourth by the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles — the highest selection by any NCAA player in history of the draft, while in a surprising move, Akari passed.

Completing the first-round selections were University of the Philippines’ Irah Jaboneta for Nxled, UST’s Jonna Perdido for Farm Fresh, University of Perpetual Help’s Fianne Ariola for PLDT, and Adamson’s Barbie Jamili for Creamline.

Only three players were selected in the second round with University of the East’s Khy Cepeda by Capital1, Asis, and De La Salle’s Ela Raagas by Farm Fresh.

The remaining three teams passed in the third round.