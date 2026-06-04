Gatchalian: Alan no longer Senate President

Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian asserted on Wednesday, June 3, that Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is no longer the Senate President, following a dramatic plenary session where 12 senators voted to declare all leadership positions vacant.

The newly formed 12‑member majority bloc moved to vacate the Senate’s leadership after establishing a quorum based on a 22‑member chamber, citing the Supreme Court ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco.

With the motion adopted, Cayetano’s tenure as Senate leader was effectively ended.

“Hindi pa lamang naihahalal si Sen. Win Gatchalian bilang bagong Senate President dahil kailangan pa ng 13 boto sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon,” the bloc clarified.

“Pero ito ang malinaw at mahalaga ngayon: bakante na ang lahat ng posisyon, tapos na ang dating liderato at dapat magpatuloy ang trabaho ng Senado para sa taumbayan.”

Gatchalian presided over the session before adjourning sine die, underscoring that Cayetano’s leadership had already ended and the Senate must move forward under new direction. (Dhel Nazario)