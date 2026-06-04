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Student hurt after robber kicks her off QC footbridge

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Police present the stolen shoulder bag, ₱5,500 cash, and the knife used in the attempted robbery in Quezon City. (Photo from of the Quezon City Police District)

A 20‑year‑old college student sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly kicked off a footbridge by a robber during a hold‑up attempt in Barangay Culiat, Quezon City, on Tuesday night, June 2.

The victim fell from the elevated walkway while resisting the suspect’s attempt to snatch her mobile phone.

She was later diagnosed with a fractured facial bone and head injury, a broken upper left arm, and multiple abrasions.

Her 44‑year‑old mother, a vendor, also suffered bruises during the incident.

Investigators said the two were crossing the footbridge at Luzon Avenue and Congressional Avenue around 8 p.m. when the suspect, armed with a nine‑inch folding knife, declared a hold‑up.

He seized the mother’s shoulder bag containing ₱5,500 before targeting the student’s ₱8,000 mobile phone.

When the student resisted, the suspect allegedly kicked her, causing her to plunge from the footbridge.

The victims’ cries for help drew bystanders who chased and restrained the suspect as he tried to escape.

Quezon City Police District personnel on patrol quickly responded, arresting the suspect and recovering the stolen bag, cash, phone, and knife.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect remains in custody and faces charges of robbery with serious physical injuries. (Trixee Rosel)

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