23-year-old drug trafficker yields P4.3-M cocaine, illegal drugs

Authorities seized around ₱4.3 million worth of illegal drugs from a 23‑year‑old suspected trafficker during a buy‑bust operation in Makati City early Thursday, June 4.

The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the young suspect, known as “Kuya,” who was arrested after an undercover officer purchased ₱100,000 worth of marijuana kush from him in Barangay San Antonio around 4:10 a.m.

Recovered from the 23‑year‑old were 1,400 grams of high-grade marijuana/kush valued at ₱2.1 million, 710 ecstasy tablets worth ₱1.207 million, 45 vape cartridges with marijuana oil worth ₱135,000, 100 grams of cocaine worth ₱530,000, and 40 grams of ketamine worth ₱378,000.

Police also confiscated a digital weighing scale, boodle money, packaging materials, and the marked bill used in the operation.

The suspect is now under custody and faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

SPD chief Brig. Gen. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco hailed the arrest as a major accomplishment.

“Sa SPD, hindi tayo titigil sa pagsasagawa ng intelligence-driven operations at mas pinaigting na law enforcement efforts upang matukoy, maaresto, at mapanagot ang mga taong sangkot sa ilegal na kalakalan ng droga,” Cinco said.

“We encourage the public to continue working with the police in our shared effort to maintain a safe and drug-free Metro Manila,” the chief added. (Richielyn Canlas)