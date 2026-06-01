Pampanga building collapse death toll rises to 11

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — The death toll from the collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga, has climbed to 11 as rescuers recovered five more bodies on Sunday, May 31, exactly one week after the tragedy,

The first (seventh) victim was found before 8 a.m., followed by the second (eighth) at 2:51 p.m., the third (ninth) at 3:43 p.m., the fourth (tenth) at 4:33 p.m., and the fifth (eleventh) at 10:30 p.m.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of people still missing, as search and retrieval operations continue under hazardous conditions and intermittent bad weather.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II remains at the Incident Command Post overseeing the response.

All recovered bodies are being processed by the City Health Office for documentation, forensic examination, and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) before release to families. (Liezle Basa Iñigo)