Volleyball drama continues as Alyssa Solomon withdraws from PVL Draft

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alyssa Solomon has withdrawn from the 2026 PVL Rookie Draft, taking the projected No. 1 overall pick out of the talent pool just days before teams make their selections.

The announcement came on Sunday, May 31, by Solomon’s management team Hustle and Groove, a day before the league’s withdrawal deadline.

According to the management, the former National University standout will instead focus on joining the national team pool and continue exploring opportunities overseas.

Solomon’s decision came after weeks of speculation regarding her future. The 24-year-old opposite hitter initially declared for the draft following her professional stint with Japan’s Osaka Marvelous and is widely projected to be the top overall selection.

She even attended the first day of the PVL Draft Combine, signaling a possible return to the local professional scene.

Her withdrawal is expected to shake the draft landscape. Before Sunday’s announcement, Solomon was considered the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall by Galeries Tower, which won the draft lottery and secured the coveted No. 1 pick.

With Solomon no longer available, attention now shifts to the remaining top prospects in the draft class that include setter Lams Lamina, middle blocker Nina Ytang and libero Detdet Pepito.