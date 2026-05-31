Season MVP highlights Tubu’s career growth in PVL

Standing tall among the Premier Volleyball League’s brightest stars was an unexpected blessing for Farm Fresh ace Trisha Tubu.

The young winger captured the coveted Season Most Valuable Player award as she headlined the list of honorees at the 2nd Pilipinas PVL Press Corps Awards Night on Saturday at Novotel Manila.

“Kahit sa bangungot or sa magandang panaginip, never ko naisip na magkakaroon ako ng ganitong klaseng award,” the Foxies’ main gunner said after claiming the biggest individual accolade of her career in the event supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Tubu enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season, leading Farm Fresh to playoff appearances in all three conferences, highlighted by the franchise’s best-ever fourth-place finish in the All-Filipino Conference.

“Unang-una, sobrang thankful po ako and sobrang grateful po sa award na ito. Lagi ko sinasabing napakaraming players d’yan na magagaling at isa ako sa mga nabigyan ng chance po na makuha itong award na ito. Siguro next na po is ‘yun, mas lalong nabigyan ako ng another goal, na next conference podium finish sana,” she added.

On the men’s side, Jude Garcia of Criss Cross was named Spikers’ Turf Season MVP following his stellar campaign that helped the King Crunchers secure back-to-back championships.

“Sobrang laking bagay and laking opportunity din ‘to para sa amin na mapabilang dito sa event na ‘to. And hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy and sana mai-angat pa natin ‘yung level and mag-grow pa ‘yung men’s volleyball sa Pilipinas,” said Garcia in a video message.

Garcia and Criss Cross were unable to attend the awards ceremony due to a prior commitment in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Tubu led the PVL Mythical Team, which also included open spikers Savi Davison of PLDT and Bella Belen of Capital1, middle blockers Pangs Panaga of Creamline and Majoy Baron of PLDT, setter Gel Cayuna of Nxled, and libero Kath Arado of PLDT.

Belen was named PVL Rookie of the Year, while Creamline earned Team of the Year honors. The All-Filipino Conference Finals Game 2 showdown between Creamline and Cignal was recognized as the Game of the Year.

Garcia was joined in the Spikers’ Turf Mythical Team by teammate and fellow open spiker Noel Kampton.

Also included in the elite selection were Savouge middle blockers Giles Torres and JP Bugaoan, Criss Cross setter Adrian Villados, Savouge opposite hitter Mark Calado, and Criss Cross defensive specialist John Pepito.

Coach of the Year honors went to PLDT’s Rald Ricafort and Criss Cross’ Tai Bundit, while Jonathan Ng of Creamline was recognized as Executive of the Year.

Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez was honored as Miss Quality Minutes, Capital1’s Erika Santos was named Most Improved Player, and PLDT’s Kim Kianna Dy received the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Special citations were also given to the Alas Pilipinas women’s beach volleyball team for winning a historic gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, and to the Alas Pilipinas men’s volleyball team for its inspiring debut at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship and its SEA Games bronze-medal finish.

Turning heads with their glamorous looks during the gala event, Baron and Calado were named Stars of the Night.

Baron wore an elegant black gown that highlighted her statuesque figure, while Calado looked sharp in a sleek black suit.

PVL Press Corps president Lance Adrian Agcaoili of the Philippine Daily Inquirer promised an even bigger third edition of the annual celebration as the PVL enters a decade of commercial volleyball excellence.

“We’ve achieved another milestone this season for both the PVL and the Spikers’ Turf. We now look forward to surpassing this year’s success as the PVL celebrates its 10th anniversary,” Agcaoili said.

“The PVL Press Corps, in partnership with the PVL and its ever-dynamic organizer, Sports Vision, is brewing something big and exciting for next year,” added the youthful PVL Press Corps chief.